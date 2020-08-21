Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday celebrated the silver jubilee of the Neasden Temple.

On the occasion, the Union Minister said that the temple has been helping foster harmony among people of different cultures & kindling a spiritually fulfilling lifestyle.

“Celebrating 25 years of Neasden Temple. Showcasing exquisite workmanship, the temple has been helping foster harmony among people of different cultures & kindling a spiritually fulfilling lifestyle. I had the honour of praying at the temple in 2017,” he said in a tweet.

Celebrations started on August 12 and will continue until Sunday with musical tribute and grand finale programme.

On Sunday a Vishwa Shanti Mahapuja, an ancient holy ritual for family harmony and world peace, will be conducted from the shrines at the mandir by the resident swamis.