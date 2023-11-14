Union minister Anupriya Patel inaugurates 42nd edition of IITF in Delhi

The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2023 kicked off in the national capital on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel inaugurated the fair at Pragati Maidan. The fourteen-day fair will conclude on November 27.

This year’s theme of the fair, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” draws inspiration from ancient Indian philosophy, emphasizing the significance of interconnectedness and cooperation in trade for achieving sustainable growth and well-being.

Nearly 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad are participating in the fair. Partner states for this event include Bihar and Kerala while Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh take the spotlight as the Focus States. A total of 28 States and Union Territories are actively participating in the exhibition this year.

Representatives from 13 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran and UAE are actively taking part in the event from overseas.

Just like in previous editions, the festivities of State Day Celebrations, seminars and cultural programmes will stand out as additional highlights for the visitors.

The timings of the fair is 10 am to 7.30 pm. The tickets are available both online and offline at 55 selected metro stations excluding the Supreme Court Metro Station. Entry inside is from Gate No. 4,6 & 10.