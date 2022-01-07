Union Home Secretary chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has instructed that health infrastructure in all Districts of Delhi-NCR be immediately strengthened to deal with requirements due to the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

At a review meeting of the pandemic situation in Delhi-NCR, he stressed that oxygen supply equipment be made fully functional and buffer stocks of essential drugs were maintained.

He said the Omicron variant being highly transmissible, no stone was to be left unturned to deal with any surge in cases, and immediate steps be taken to further strengthen the monitoring and containment mechanism.

He said the State and the local administration should strictly enforce the norms of Covid-19 appropriate behavior; that is wearing face masks and maintaining safe social distance in all public areas and public gatherings.

Bhalla stressed on ramping up of testing in all the districts of Delhi-NCR, wherever testing appears to be slow. All measures and mechanisms to contain and curb the spread of the virus must be reinvigorated.

The meeting was attended by Niti Aayog Health Member Dr. V K Paul, senior officers of the Central Government and Chief Secretaries of the States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, along with officials from Delhi and its neighbouring districts.

The review covered Delhi and nine bordering districts in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Keeping in view the close-knit urban structure of the NCR Region, the Home Secretary said it was necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the surrounding region to come together to tackle the virus. There was a need to have a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR Region to tackle the pandemic, he said.