Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed future steps, six days after the bifurcated state became a Union Territory.

At a meeting that lasted about 30 minutes, Shah was apprised about administrative measures being adopted in Jammu and Kashmir so that the residents there can be benefited from the Centre’s schemes which they could not avail earlier because of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

Sources said Lt Governor G C Murmu was to attend the meeting but could not come because of an urgency.

It was first detailed meeting held by the Home Minister on Jammu and Kashmir since it became a UT on October 31.

On August 5, government moved a Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 in Parliament to bifurcate the state into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislation and Ladakh without one — and also revoked Article 370 from the region.