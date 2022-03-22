Union Govt approves Bill to merge all 3 MCDs

The Union Government today gave its nod to table a unification bill– “The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022”, to merge the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs), in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

Reacting to the Centre’s decision, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “BJP is scared of losing MCD elections in Delhi.”

“Unification of 3 MCDs could have been done long back and could have been done anytime. This is simply a ploy to delay the pending elections of MCD. BJP is scared of losing MCD elections in Delhi,” Bharadwaj said in a tweet.

The decision to merge the three MCDs was approved by the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

As per government sources, the Bill for “The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022” is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the coming week and will unify the MCD by subsuming the existing three bodies.

Erstwhile, Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation

(EDMC) in the year 2011, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava informed that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election after the central government raised a few issues that are

yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission.

He also informed that the Centre is planning to “unify” the three civic bodies and hence did not announce the poll schedule.