Unemployed youth commits suicide in Delhi days after killing mother

Unemployed youth commits suicide: A 25-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by slitting his neck on Sunday night, days after killing his mother in Rohini, Delhi. The dead Bodies of both the deceased have been recovered from their house located in the area of Budh Vihar.

Police sources say that the mother is suspected to be killed two-three days ago, as her body has been recovered in highly decomposed condition.

The deceased have been identified as Kshitij and his mother Mithilesh, a widow.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini, Pranav Tayal, a PCR call was received at around 8 pm on Sunday from one of the neighbours of the deceased complaining of foul smell emanating from a neighbour’s house.

A police team of the Budh Vihar Police Station reached the spot and found that the main door of the house was bolted from inside. The policemen had to enter the house from the balcony. They found the body of a youth lying in a pool of blood on a bed while another body of an elderly woman was found in the washroom in highly decomposed condition.

After identifying the bodies, they were sent for postmortem.

“A suicide note of about 77 pages written by the deceased Kshitij was recovered from the spot wherein he admitted of killing his mother on Thursday before committing suicide on Sunday by slitting his neck. Forensic examination of the scene of crime has been conducted. Legal action is being initiated in the matter,” said the Dcp

In the suicide note, Kshitij mentioned that he has been depressed for quite some time and wanted to end his life because he was unemployed.

Nothing suspicious has been detected during the initial investigation. The suicide note and the weapon used in the offence have been recovered. Police are also trying to contact relatives of the deceased to ascertain more details in the matter.