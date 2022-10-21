Under trial dies due to dengue in Siliguri correctional home  

Dengue death: In a recent incident reported from Special Correctional Home at Siliguri in Darjeeling district and an under trial has died due to dengue.

The deceased under trial has been identified as Gobinda Mondal (42), had tested positive for dengue, and died at North Bengal North Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) yesterday.

At least 15 persons, who had tested positive for dengue, have died in Siliguri Municipal Corporation ( SMC) area, the gateway to North Bengal and Northeast, since early September this year.

Fresh dengue cases were recorded even today. Since January, over 2970 positive dengue cases have been recorded in SMC area.

Notably, six under trials including three women and a four-year-old child are undergoing treatment for dengue at NBMC&H.

Health officials have collected 39 blood samples from suspected under trials, suffering from fever, a few days ago.

Gobinda Mondal, who hailed from Bihar, had been lodged in correctional home in March this year after being arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

According to Superintendent of NBMC&H Dr Sanjay Mallick, Mondal was admitted to Critical Care Unit on October 10. His Mac Elisa report was positive.

It is reported that there is no provision for using mosquito net in the prison of the correctional home, that can accommodate maximum 250 male and 50 female under trials, there are 663 under trials including over 45 women.

“We are taking all possible necessary preventive measures,” said Dipak Sarki, Superintendent of Siliguri Correctional Home.