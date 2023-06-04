In a shocking turn of events, an under-construction four-lane bridge between Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts in Bihar collapsed on Sunday. While no casualties were reported, the incident has again raised concerns about safety standards in infrastructure projects.

Reports indicate that approximately 3ft of the bridge fell into the river below. Notably, the bridge had previously incurred damage in April due to a severe storm.

#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited. (Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

According to a top district official quoted by news agency ANI, the collapse of the under-construction bridge occurred at approximately 6 pm. As of now, there have been no reported casualties, and the local administration is present at the site. The official further stated that they have requested a report from the ‘Pul Nirman Nigam’ regarding the incident.

With a construction worth of over Rs 1,700 crore, the Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga Bridge in Khagaria was seen as a crucial link connecting the two districts. It was intended to improve connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation for the local population. However, the collapse has resulted in a significant setback for the project, causing inconvenience to commuters and delaying the completion timeline.

Authorities are investigating the causes behind the collapse. Preliminary assessments suggest that structural failures and substandard construction materials may have contributed to the incident. It is crucial for the investigating agencies to determine the exact reasons to prevent such mishaps in the future.

The collapse has sparked concerns about quality control measures and oversight during the construction process. Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha, while reacting to the incident slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. He said to ANI, “There’s a tradition of seeking commissions. It is a consequence of his mentality of political instability that there’s administrative anarchy and corruption. The system is collapsing but they are talking about opposition unity.”

Efforts are underway to clear the debris and assess the extent of the damage. The concerned authorities have pledged to hold accountable those responsible for any negligence or violations leading to the bridge collapse. Additionally, steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring and to enhance safety standards in ongoing and future infrastructure projects.