A fan of recently demised actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Andhra Pradesh committed suicide by hanging herself, a similar way in which the actor died last week, police said on Saturday.

The woman was working as a teacher in a private school in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam.

As per the reports, the incident took place on June 16, but the reasons for her extreme step were known late Friday after police completed the investigations.

The woman, whose family had migrated to the city a few years ago, was a die-hard fan of Sushant Singh.

Police quoted her family member as saying that she was shocked over Sushant’s death. A resident of Sriharipuram, she had been watching the videos about the actor’s death and slipped into depression. She was sad and had stopped talking to the family members.

“Her family members said she went into her room and bolted it from inside. When she did not open the door despite repeated knocks, they broke it open to find her hanging from the ceiling,” a police officer said.

Police initially registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances. The subsequent investigations revealed that she was a die-hard fan of Sushant Singh and had been watching the videos of the actor ever since his suicide.

An autopsy was conducted on the body and the investigations proved that it was a case of suicide, the police officer said.