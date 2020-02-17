A special set of UN stamps featuring endangered migratory species was released on Monday at a function to coincide with the 13th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS COP13).

The stamps are part of a collaboration between United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA), the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The UNPA has been issuing stamps since 1951, which illustrate the aims and achievements of the UN and its family of organisations.

Every year since 1993, the UNPA has been issuing a special set of stamps featuring endangered wildlife.

For the first time, this year the focus is on endangered migratory species, and the animals chosen for the 2020 edition are covered by both CMS and CITES.

The stamps, which can be used as postage if mailed from UN headquarters in New York, Geneva and Vienna, are also highly sought after by the collectors.

Amy Fraenkel, Executive Secretary of CMS, said: “This beautifully-illustrated set of stamps raises the profile of migratory species in a unique way, adding an important message to a cherished UN tradition.

“The stamps, like the endangered species they feature, will travel across the planet and connect people. In doing so, they will also help raise awareness about the very species that CMS is set up to protect.”

The 12 species featured on the stamps are: Egyptian vulture, Argali sheep, Andean flamingo and the great hammerhead shark (appearing on the $1.20 stamps), Addax, Saker falcon, Siberian crane and narwhal (on the $1.50 stamps) and kiang, lion, Dalmatian pelican and harbour porpoise (on the $0.90 stamps).