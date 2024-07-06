UK’s new PM speaks to Modi, says committed to deepen ties with India

UK’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his commitment to further deepening the strong and respectful relationship between the two countries and welcomed the latter’s leadership on key global challenges, such as climate change and economic growth.

The two leaders, who spoke on the phone this morning, exchanged congratulations on their respective election wins and reflected on the strength of the relationship between their two nations.

A press release issued by the UK said that discussing the importance of the living bridge between India and the UK, and the 2030 roadmap, the two leaders agreed there was a wide range of areas across defence and security, critical and emerging technology, and climate change, for the two countries to deepen cooperation on.

Advertisement

Discussing the Free Trade Agreement, Starmer said he stood ready to conclude a deal that worked for both sides. The leaders hoped to meet at the earliest opportunity.

After his phone conversation with the UK’s new PM, Modi wrote on X, ”Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-Great Britain economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good.”

Prime Minister Modi was among the first top world leaders to congratulate Starmer on his election victory yesterday.

India is hopeful that relations with the UK will continue to grow despite the change of regime in London. The two countries have been negotiating the FTA for quite some time and New Delhi is optimistic that the delayed pact could fructify now that a stable Labour government is in office.

In its manifesto, the Labour Party had pledged to seek “a new strategic partnership with India, including a free-trade agreement” and to deepen cooperation in security, education, technology, and climate change.

Starmer has named David Lammy as his new Foreign Secretary. Lammy just a week ago had said he intended to visit India within the first month of office if his party was elected to power.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has congratulated Lammy on taking charge as the UK Foreign Secretary.

”Congratulations to @DavidLammy on being appointed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. Look forward to continuing our engagement and strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he wrote on X.