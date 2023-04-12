UK’s asylum status misused by pro-Khalistan elements: India

India, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the recent breach of security of Indian High Commission in London at the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) here and requested increased monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistan extremists.

The Indian delegation at the Dialogue was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation by Permanent Secretary, Home Office Sir Matthew Rycroft. Senior officials from both countries attended.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security & global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in UK, including pro-Khalistan extremism among other issues.

The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK.

India urged for increased monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistan extremists and appropriate proactive action. India’s concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission were also emphasized.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.