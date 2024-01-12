U’khand’s plan to shift HC from Nainital, proposed new site declared freeze zone

Uttarakhand government took one more step forward in its plan to shift the High Court from Nainital and pronounced the newly identified area in Haldwani a freeze zone.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami Cabinet has stopped all construction activities on more than 25 hectares of land on the proposed site in Haldwani’s Gaulapar area riverbed mining belt.

The Cabinet has decided to freeze the area around the proposed high court site stating it was important to stop massive illegal and unregulated ongoing constructions in the area.

Advertisement

The state government said “Keeping in view the adverse geographical condition and rising additional biotic pressure on Nainital town, 26.08 hectares of land was identified at Gaulapar area of Haldwani foot hill for the setting up of the new Uttarakhand High Court in infrastructure. To prevent irregular and unauthorised construction around the identified area, the Cabinet decided to declare the area of the proposed site in Haldwani of the district Nainital as a freeze zone till the preparation of the master plan.”

In another important decision on Thursday, the Dhami government handed out construction of pedestal of the specially crafted high rise Om artifice of brass metal to a Gujarat based firm to maintain homogeneity of the entire structure. “A special beautiful Om artifact was manufactured of Brass metal at the arrival plaza of Kedarnath shrine. To maintain uniformity in the work, the cabinet has decided to get the construction of the pedestal of the Om done by Infine Art Ventures, Vadodara in Gujarat ” said the cabinet decision.

The Dhami government has also decided to merge civil residential areas of cantonment boards across the state in municipal areas. It said “civilians of the cantonment boards face difficulties in land transfer, home construction, transportation and host of other works. Separation of civilian areas from cantonment boards will help people do away with their problems.”