U’khand tunnel collapse: Dhami informs PM Modi rescue ops in full swing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the rescue efforts being carried out after portions of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand following a landslide on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

The tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from Dehradun, is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.

Modi, who called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was informed that the trapped workers were fine and adequate oxygen, food and water is being supplied to them at regular intervals.

Dhami informed the prime minister that all necessary rescue machineries, equipment and resources have been mobilised at the accident site, and the rescue operation is in full swing to bring out the stranded persons safely from the tunnel.

He said both central and state agencies are working on a war footing to help the workers.

The chief minister also informed Modi that a medical team has been deployed on the ground for any emergencies.

A team from the prime minister’s office (PMO) also visited the tunnel collapse site and held marathon meetings with the rescue operation officials and experts. It also hammered out a

five-pronged strategy to reach to the stranded workers.