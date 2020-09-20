Uttarakhand is all set to ease norms for visitors, who would tour the hill state for a shorter duration, in the next couple of days. Uttarakhand is expecting higher inflow of tourists from next week.

Among other tourism activities, even river rafting is likely to resume in Rishikesh. Currently, only tourists with Covid-19 negative reports are allowed to tour the hill state.

But, the Uttarakhand government is planning to exempt the mandatory Covid-19 test for tourists coming for short trips.

Hinting this Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said, “Some relaxation will be provided, on the state border from Monday, to people coming into the state.

After one month, the festive season will kick off, which will increase the inflow rapidly.”

He was saying this while addressing a high level meeting with all the District Magistrates and Health Department officials, through video conference, for effective control of Covid-19, in Dehradun on Saturday.

Uttarakhand tourism industry is looking at the coming weeks with high hopes.

The Char Dham Yatra to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri is moving with slow and steady pace as presently only local people are allowed to tour the four Hindu pilgrimage centres. If some relaxation is provided on mandatory norms like Covid-19 test then even the flow of tourists will increase in the hills.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department is making preparation to restart rafting in Ganga by next week.

The department has asked the technical committee consisting of the ITBP, irrigation, rafting association and forest department- to submit a feasibility report on starting rafting on Ganga.