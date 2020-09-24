Senior Congress leader and Kerala Opposition alliance (UDF) convener Benny Behanan on Wednesday wrote to CPI-M general secretary Sitram Yechury stating that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office is under the shadow of suspicion and urged him (Yechury) to direct VIjayan to step down from the chief minister’s post.

Behanan in his letter said allegations against Chief Minister’s Office ( CMO) are serious and that a few officials were summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said it is inappropriate for Vijayan to continue in office, as CMO has come under a cloud of smoke.

“Apart from higher education minister K T Jaleel, a few more ministers’ children have come under a cloud of smoke. Those CPI-M leaders and ministers who have brought shame to the party should not be allowed to remain in office. It may be mentioned CPI-M leaders are known for their fight against corruption,” UDF convenor said in the letter.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, too, had shot off a similar letter to Yechury with the same demand

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued its inspection at the State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (C-apt) office at Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram for the second consecutive day in connection with the distribution of copies of Quran in the state after receiving them from UAE Consulate.

The NIA officials seized the Global Positioning System (GPS) recorder and log books of the vehicle which transported the Quran. There were reports that the vehicle had travelled to Bengaluru.

Earlier, the NIA interrogated office staff involved in the transportation of religious books to and from the C-apt office. The NIA also recorded the statements of former CAPT director M Abdul Rahman.

Opposition Congress, Muslim League and BJP had alleged Jaleel was involved in smuggling gold under the pretext of bringing Quran from the Consulate.

Govt orders vigilance probe into LIFE project

Kerala government on Wednesday ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe into the allegations pertaining to irregularities in the LIFE (Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district.

The LDF government issued the order after Opposition parties alleged many political leaders and officers accepted bribes for the implementation of the project. The spotlight was flashed on the project after revelation by Swapna Suresh, key accused in gold smuggling case, that she allegedly received Rs 1 crore as commission from the builder.