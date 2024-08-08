Uddhav Thackeray meets CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray met Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief met Gandhi at her residence. He was accompanied by his wife and son Aditya Thackeray.

The meeting lasted for more than half an hour, sources said.

The meeting of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister with Gandhi came a day after he met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha after Thackeray met him wrote in a post on X, “Farmers and youth of Maharashtra are upset with the opportunistic BJP alliance. 13 crore people of Maharashtra are looking towards change. Today we had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders.”

Notably, Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The other two constituents of the MVA are Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Assembly elections in Maharashtra is scheduled to held later this year.