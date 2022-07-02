Udaipur murder accused ‘mobbed’ by lawyers in court

A Special Court, on Saturday, granted ten-day judicial remand of four accused in the case of murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu.

The National Investigation Agency cops produced the two main accused in the case, Riyaz Ansari and Gaus Mohammed before the court. Two others booked for conspiracy and recce, Mohsin Khan and Asif were also produced. The accused were brought from Ajmer’s High-Security prison to Jaipur Collectorate under heavy police protection.

In an “in-camera” trial, the judge of the NIA Court remanded all four of them to NIA custody for ten days till July 12, a public prosecutor said.

As the accused landed in the court premises hundreds of lawyers pounced on them. The mob manhandled and pushed them around tearing off their clothes despite the deployment of heavily armed security. They raised slogans like ‘Award them capital punishment’ & ‘Pakistan Murdabad’.

There was a stampede-like situation at the collectorate annexe. However, the security staff managed to extricate the accused from the crowd and rushed them inside a parked police van. Later, the local police dispersed the crowd.

Riyaz and Gaus are already under 14-day judicial custody till July 13, while Asif and Mohsin’s JC is till July 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tailor was allegedly beheaded by the two main assailants at his shop in Dhanmandi area of Udaipur in the afternoon of June 28. Both the accused Riyaz and Gaus were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district by the state police on the same day.