Udaipur horror: Two more arrested in tailor murder case

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal Sahu on June 28 in Udaipur in the wee hours on Friday. They were later produced before the District and Sessions Court, Additional Director General of ATS Ashok Rathore said in an official statement here.

The duo was detained on June 29 by the state police.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police have shifted the two key accused, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, who carried out the murder, to Ajmer’s high-security prison for an identification parade. They are currently on 14-day judicial remand.

A case against the two key accused was registered under sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various sections of IPC including 302 for murder, 153 A, 153 B, 295 A, 452, and 32.

ADG-ATS, who is also heading a high-level probe into the alleged beheading of the tailor master, said the court had remanded them to judicial custody to for their alleged involvement in conspiracy and recce of the victim’s location before committing the crime.