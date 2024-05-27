Two-tier security arrangements in strong rooms: Delhi CEO

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy on Monday said the two-tier security arrangements have been implemented for the polled EVMs and VVPATs, stored in the strong rooms of the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

Polling for all the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi was held on 25th May.

“All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the polled EVMs and VVPATs in accordance with Election Commission of India (ECI) safety protocols,” he said.

The CEO said the measures include deployment of two-tier security around the clock, with the innermost perimeter guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outermost perimeter by state armed police; 24×7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors, with continuous monitoring; a single entry/exit point to the strong rooms; a double lock system and mandatory videography during the opening and closing of the strong rooms.

Among others, maintenance of a logbook for recording visits of authorised officials (General Observers, DEOs, or DCPs) under videography, an operational control room adjacent to the strong rooms and no entry for any vehicles, including those of VIPs and officials, he said.

The CEO also informed that agents and representatives of contesting candidates are allowed to closely monitor the security arrangements of these strong rooms through CCTV monitors.

“Arrangements for their comfortable stay are made at the strong room location. They are also granted periodic access to the inner perimeter in batches to observe, verify, and be assured of the security measures in place,” he said.

The CEO emphasised the proactive approach taken to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, with counting scheduled for 4th June.