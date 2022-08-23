Two shot dead, one seriously injured in shootout in Outer Delhi

Miscreants opened fire at four people in a house in the Mundka Police Station area of Outer Delhi killing two and seriously injuring one before fleeing the spot. The incident, which is said to have happened last night, has left locals in shock and fear.

The victims were rushed to three different hospitals. While two of them were declared dead, the third one is battling for life in a hospital.

On receiving the information about the incident, a team of the local police along with senior police officials rushed to the spot. After an initial inquiry, the deceased have been identified as Joginder and Mangal, both residents of Bakkarwala, JJ colony. The injured has been identified as Mohanlal.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections at Mundka Police Station on the statement of Mohanlal and initiated an investigation into the case. While the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police sources claimed it to be a case of old enmity.

According to the statement given by the injured Mohanlal, he, along with Mangal, had gone to Joginder’s house on Monday night. At the house, one more person was present. At about 9 pm, two masked youths barged into the house and inquired about Satish. Joginder replied to them that he was Satish’s son and pointed towards a photograph of his late father hanging on the wall.

As soon as they came to know about Joginder’s identity, the intruders started firing indiscriminately in the house. Joginder and his friends tried to escape, but the miscreants could be able to shot two of them dead. While Mohanlal too was injured in the firing, he managed to escape.

The police have found some CCTV footage in which both assailants are seen going towards Joginder’s house and later running back within 2 minutes.

According to the DCP Outer Sameer Sharma, the deceased Joginder was from the Sansi community and was previously involved in three cases registered at Nangloi police station, whereas his wife is found involved in two cases registered at Mundka police station.

He said the police have got some important leads about the culprits in the incident and the police probe is on the basis of CCTV footage and secret informers.

According to locals, the incident is the result of the growing business of illicit liquor and drugs in the area. They even accused the police of not taking any action against the culprits.