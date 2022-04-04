Two Punjab poultry transporters injured as terrorist attack them in Kashmir

Terrorists on Sunday evening shot and injured two poultry transporters of Punjab in the Nowpora Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The terror attack reportedly came at about 7:15 pm in which Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh — both residents of Pathankot (Punjab) were injured. They were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama wherefrom Surinder was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

The terrorists indulged in the attack on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. Locals shifted the two injured to the hospital.

Surinder has a bullet injury near the chest while Dheeraj was shot in the leg.

The locality has been sealed by security forces and searches launched for terrorists involved in the attack.

Several cases of targeted killing of non-Kashmiri labourers, police officials, and civilians by hybrid terrorists have been reported in the past few months.