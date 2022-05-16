Two poachers killed in Madhya Pradesh

Two of the poachers, who had shot dead three cops in Guna district on Saturday, have been killed by police in encounters at various spots during raids and search operations till today, said police.

Sources claimed that the police had shot dead four of the accused poachers in encounters. Police officials, however, did not confirm this and maintained that police had killed two poachers.

According to police, the main culprit Naushad Khan Mewati and his brother Shehzad were shot dead in police encounters at different spots.

According to Guna Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, two of the eight accused had been shot dead by police and two had been arrested but four were absconding.

On the directives of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, district administration authorities and police deployed four bulldozers on Saturday and demolished the houses of the main accused Naushad and also other accused in the incident.

Sources said police had also detained about a dozen people on suspicion of being involved in poaching and consequent killing of cops, and they were being interrogated.

At around 3.30 AM on Saturday, poachers had gunned down three policemen and seriously injured another when a police party tried to nab around eight poachers involved in illegally hunting black bucks and peacocks in the jungles at Shahrok Road near Saga Barkheda village under the jurisdiction of Aaron police station in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, some 160 km from the state capital Bhopal.