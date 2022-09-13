Two painters kill shop owner for resisting PayTm robbery

A man was killed in Jamia Nagar for resisting robbery of his PayTm balance of Rs. 40,000 by the two painters, who painted his house a few days ago. The incident is reported to have occurred on Tuesday midnight at a shop in Batla House located in Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South East Delhi Isha Pandey identified the deceased as Islam Ahmad, a resident of Shaheen bagh. The accused Mehraj Alam, 32, and Taufiq, 21, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, have been arrested. A mobile phone of the deceased along with the weapon used in the offence has been recovered from their instance.

The DCP said the information about the incident was received at the Jamia Nagar Police Station on September 13 at around 12.20 am. A police party rushed to the spot and found the victim lying unconscious with stab injuries on his neck. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared dead.

Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was taken up.

Soon a search for the two accused painters was launched and tracked them down at the Paharganj area after checking more than 180 hotels and lodges. During sustained interrogation, both the accused disclosed that while painting the house of the deceased, they saw the balance of more than Rs. 40,000on his PayTm valet. They robbed him of the amount along with his mobile before killing him.

During interrogation, son of the deceased, Shariq Islam, revealed that he got a call from his father’s mobile by some stranger, who was giving misleading information to him. Further, he stated that a paint work was being carried out at their residence two weeks ago.