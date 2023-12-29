Two new ministers inducted into LDF Government in Kerala

Congress(S) leader Ramachandran Kadannappalli and Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar were sworn in as ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government in Kerala on Friday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oaths of office and secrecy at a specially-arranged venue at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the members of his Cabinet, Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer and LDF convener E P.Jayarajan were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The Congress-led UDF boycotted the ceremony in protest against the induction of Ganesh Kumar, who, according to them, conspired against its late leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar panel case.

Ganesh Kumar took oath in the name of God, while Ramachandran solemnly affirmed his faith and allegiance to the Constitution.

Ramachandran Kadannappally and Ganesh Kumar replace Ahammad Devarkovil and Antony Raju, respectively, as part of an internal arrangement in the LDF. On completion of two-and-a-half years in the Cabinet, Devarkovil and Raju had tendered their resignations last Sunday.

As per the agreement, Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and Ahmed Deavarkovil of the INL would resign from the Vijayan Government after two-and-a-half years to pave way for KB Ganesh Kumar and Ramachandran Kadannappally.

K B Ganesh Kumar will get the Transport Department and Kadannappalli Ramachandran will have registration and archaeology portfolios. The Ports Department, which was earlier held by Ahmed Devarkovil, has been given to CPI-M minister VN Vasavan, who presently holds the Registration Department along with the Cooperative Department.