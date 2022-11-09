Two more express trains add to Delhi-Saharanpur connectivity

In the last three months, a total of 17 train services, including Delhi-Saharanpur Express, and Delhi Janata Express, have been started to enhance connectivity to Saharanpur with the National Capital.

Meanwhile, there is a plan to develop Saharanpur Railway Station as a world-class facility with its building making it an iconic place in the town having a roof plaza and the rail premise transforming into a city centre.

While inspecting the Saharanpur-Meerut City-New Delhi section on 8 November, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the ongoing development works en route and sought timely completion of the projects to upgrade Saharanpur station into a world-class facility.

All 14 level crossings between Saharanpur and Delhi are being replaced by road over bridge (ROB) or road under the bridge (RUB) at a total cost of Rs 560 crore to ensure the train journey is seamless.

According to the plan, the existing track would be upgraded to enable train speed to increase from 110 kmph to 130 kmph in Delhi-Saharanpur to reduce the travel time between the two cities. The Railway Minister emphasised that utmost focus should be given to the safety of train operations in these sections.

According to the plan, there will be one foot over the bridge (FOB), replacing Lakdi ka Pul, the extension of the second FOB, connecting two ends of the station. There is also a provision for a lift at Saharanpur station at an estimated cost of Rs 7.6 crore with the completion target by next year-end.

The development of the station also includes the construction of a second entry, a new passenger reservation service building, a parking lot and an escalator which have been sanctioned at the cost of Rs 4.3 crore with a completion target of May 2023.