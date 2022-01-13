Two former TN CMs criticise DMK’s handling of Covid-19

Two former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu — K.Palaniswami and O.Panneerselvam — on Thursday criticised the DMK government headed by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in the manner of handling the Coronavirus third wave.

According to Palaniswami, the government headed by him had increased the number of Covid-19 testing centres from one in March 2020 to 265 in April 2021.

He urged the DMK government to increase the number of testing centres for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“The government has the duty to inform the people as to the kind of infection they are suffering,” Palaniswami said.

He found fault with the Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for saying the state does not have the testing facility for Omicron, there is no need for lockdown and only those with less than 92 per cent oxygen should be admitted to the hospital.

“How will a person without the pulse oximeter know his oxygen levels,” Palaniswami asked.

He said the AIADMK government had considered each life as important and te DMK government has similar responsibility.

On his part, AIADMK Coordinator Panneerselvam said at a time when the Covid-19 infected people numbers are increasing in Tamil Nadu, the DMK government is not taking any sanitisation measures.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the AIADMK rule was to sanitise the streets where Covid-19 patients lived, sprinkling of bleaching powder on the street sides and distribution of herbal immunity booster drinks in the neighborhood, Panneerselvam recalled.

Panneerselvam said in 2020, Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals nevertheless sanitization works were carried out.

But with the DMK government advising Covid-19 patients to isolate themselves at their homes, no sanitization efforts are being taken, Panneerselvam said.

According to him, it takes two days for Covid-19 test results to be announced and this has to be speeded up.