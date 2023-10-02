Two doctors save baby mid-air on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight

IndiGo’s board grants approval for incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary
The board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of private airline IndiGo, on Monday granted approval for incorporation of…
During a flight from Ranchi to Delhi, a baby suffering from a congenital heart condition experienced acute respiratory distress when two fellow passengers, who are both doctors, intervened to save the baby’s life. IAS official Dr Nitin kulkarni who is also a medical doctor by profession, along with a doctor from a hospital in Ranchi, administered oxygen to the baby using an adult mask and other medications as emergency medical aid.
The first fifteen to twenty minutes were critical and stressful because it was hard to tell how the baby was doing. Finally, the baby’s eyes were normal and he was making sounds. The cabin crew was also very helpful and gave prompt assistance. “We asked for a priority landing and complete medical assistance upon arrival. The flight landed at 09.25 am. The medical team reached immediately and gave oxygen to the baby. We were overjoyed with the result of over an hour of effort,” he added.
