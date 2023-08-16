Two-day session of Delhi assembly commences

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur and communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh and offered prayers for peace in the troubled northeastern state.

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly commenced here on Wednesday following the implementation of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, which addresses the control of services in the national capital.

The Assembly also paid a tribute to the victims of the Balasore train accident, the five soldiers who fell victim to a terror attack in Poonch, the security personnel who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh, the casualties and property damage caused by heavy rains Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The House also recalled the contribution of Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, who died yesterday.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told the media earlier that a request has been made to the Assembly speaker to extend the two-day session to 10 days.

“I urged the Speaker that he should convene a 10-day session. Our MLAs have given 12 notices and we want a discussion. The Chief Minister built a ‘sheesh mahal’ by violating all rules. There are scams including the liquor policy. Why is Arvind Kejriwal running away from a discussion on all these issues? He will have to answer,” Bidhuri told a news agency.

Hitting back, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that BJP MLAs should go to Parliament to see how the opposition is treated, adding that democracy prevails in Delhi Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly is expected to discuss the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 after the relevant bill was passed by the Parliament. The Act has replaced an ordinance promulgated by the Centre over control of services in Delhi.