Two cops injured in fresh exchange of fire in J&K’s Kathua

Two policemen were injured on Thursday during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Kathua district of Jammu, where a massive anti-terrorist operation has been underway for the past five days, officials said.

Reports said that there was an exchange of fire after some terrorists were spotted in the area. The area has been cordoned off by security forces.

The injured cops were shifted to hospital, where their condition was stable.

The gunfight erupted when the security forces spotted the terrorists in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh. Reinforcements of the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF have been rushed and further details are awaited.

The terrorists are believed to be of the same group that escaped after an encounter in the Hiranagar sector of the district last Sunday evening.

The border district of Kathua has lately become a terrorist hotspot, emerging as a major infiltrating route for Pakistan-based terrorists. From here, the terrorists move to higher reaches of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts and further move to Kashmir.

The security forces have been combing the Hiranagar area for the past five days, and the terrorists are believed to have slipped towards the Kathua town. Inputs then suggested that there are at least two groups of 5 to 6 terrorists who managed to infiltrate on 22 March.

A village woman collecting firewood on 23 March reported seeing around five heavily armed terrorists who had sought refuge in the expansive nursery area in Saniyal village, approximately five kilometres from the International Border with Pakistan.