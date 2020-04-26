As Maharashtra is worst hit by the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, two Mumbai policemen have succumbed to Covid-19 in quick succession on Sunday, sending shock-waves in the city’s police circles.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted, “In the ongoing fight against Coronavirus, we have lost two brave member of the Mumbai Police family–HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar & HC Sandip Surve.”

In the ongoing fight against Coronavirus,we have lost two brave member of the Mumbai Police family–HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar & HC Sandip Surve. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, there shall be no tweets uploaded from my account today.Only responses will be given. pic.twitter.com/tDG9Qm6fzE — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 26, 2020

According to a senior official, these are the first two cases of coronavirus deaths among the Mumbai Police.

A 57-year-old Head Constable who was undergoing treatment at the Nair Hospital, succumbed to the deadly virus on Saturday afternoon, officials said. He was posted at Vakola Police Station in Santacruz East and was a resident of the Premnagar Colony in Worli. While the second casualty is also a 52-year-old Head Constable.

At least 40 other policemen have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals.

He was rushed to Nair Hospital after he complained of uneasiness on April 22 and later tested positive. As his condition continued to worsen, he was put on a ventilator but he failed to make it.

Though it is not clear when and how both the policemen got infected, some of their close contacts have been identified and are currently undergoing treatment.

Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have also been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution.

The Mumbai Police, in view of over 95 Covid-19 cases that have hit the force so far, have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidity or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets.

The worst-hit in the country, Maharashtra has 7628 positive cases of Coronavirus with 323 fatalities, while the state capital Mumbai has recorded 191 Covid-19 casualties and another 5,049 positive cases so far.