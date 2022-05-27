After two Congress MLAs, now Rajasthan Minister Chandana revolts against Gehlot government

After two Congress MLA’s warning and showing revolt attitude against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on non-cooperation of bureaucracy and other matters, now the Minister of State for Sports, Youth and DIPR Ashok Chandana has shocked the three-time CM in the state and the Congress party high command by saying that he was facing “jalalat” being a minister and his charge be given to CM’s Principal Secretary Kuldeep Ranka after removing him.

In his tweet last night, Chandana said, ” Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you that by relinquishing me from this ‘Jalalat bhare Mantri pad’ denigrate/insulting ministerial post), the charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka (Principal Secretary in CMO), because anyway he is the minister of all the departments”.

Reacting to Chandana’s tweet after offering floral tributes to late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at PCC here, Gehlot told the media, “As Chandana is working on organising a village level various sports events in the state for 30 lakh people’s participation as per the state government budget provision. He might have come under stress and made a comment. It should not be taken up seriously. I have not talked to him, let me talk to him. He is holding a very big responsibility for Sports activities now. He has done wonderful work in last year’s State Level games in Jaipur. This time it is a bigger responsibility as it is done for the first time in the country”.

On May 18, a young Congress MLA of the Dungarpur assembly constituency Ganesh Goghra sent his resignation to the Chief Minister stating that his (Ghoghra) voice was curbed and public demands were not met by the local officials. In his letter put up on social media, Ghohra, who is also the President of Rajasthan Youth Congress, said, “Despite I am an elected member of the ruling Congress government, an office-bearer of the Youth Congress, and entrusted with the liabilities, I feel that I am not been heard by the district administration, hence I put up my resignation to you”.

In Goghra’s letter, Gehlot had reacted before the Media that he (Goghra) was an emotional young leader and speak to convince him.

A day ago, another Congress MLA Rajendra Vidhuri questioned the state government’s failure on REET level-II cancellation after the paper leak and suggested ordering a probe into the leak scam by CBI.

An Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha supporting the Gehlot government and who is also CM Advisor (Media), had also challenged the working of the state bureaucracy in the state assembly and in official meetings. On an assembly proceeding Lodha moved a Breach of Privilege Motion against the Revenue Department and Home Department saying that despite the announcement in the Assembly, the Home Department did not take any action till now. A breach of privilege notice has been issued against the Revenue Department.

Reacting to Congress MLAs and minister’s social tweets, Satish Poonia, state BJP President, said, ” Gehlot’s ship is sinking… the trend of 2023 assembly polls have started surfacing. Wait”.