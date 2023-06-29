Two cheetahs injured in a group clash

A South African male cheetah was seriously injured along with another in a group clash between Namibian and South African cheetahs at the Kuno national park in Madhya Pradesh.

According to forest officials, the clash was the outcome of a fight for territorial supremacy between the two groups of cheetahs that have been released in the wild.

The fight was also caused probably due to the tussle for attracting female cheetahs, said officials.

According to KNP DFO Prakash Kumar Verma, South African cheetah Agni sustained serious wounds from claws and fangs in the fight. Another cheetah Vayu also sustained injuries in the clash.

The official said both the cheetahs have been shifted into a closed enclosure and veterinarian doctors are treating them. He maintained that both felines are out of danger.

The clash had occured yesterday between the South African cheetah duo of Agni and Vayu against the Namibian cheetahs Gaurav and Shaurya.

The Namibian cheetahs did not sustain much injuries in the fight and did not require any human intervention for treatment, said officials.