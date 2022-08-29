Twin Towers demolished in 9 secs

Supertech’s illegal Twin Towers in Noida’s Sector 93-A, constructed over a span of nine years, were completely demolished on Sunday at 2:30 p.m as the nearly 100-metre-tall structures were reduced to rubble in only nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives, in the country’s biggest ever planned tower demolition, ending a nine-year-long legal battle.

The tallest towers to be demolished in the country ~ Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) ~ were part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.

The builder will bear the loss of Rs 17 crore in demolishing this building. This was first such demolition in the real estate sector in the country. Before the demolition, the residents of the adjacent buildings were moved to safer places.

The airspace was closed for about 30 minutes and surface traffic was also diverted. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, hired for the project, carried out the demolition work and master blaster Chetan Dutta pressed the button.

Joe Brinkmann, CEO and managing director of Jet Demolitions, a South Africa based firm along with Edifice Engineering and others, brought down the twin towers, which was one of the most difficult tasks since the buildings were strong and built in a seismic zone.

The twin buildings, which comprised 915 flats and were located just nine metres from Emerald Court’s Aster-2 apartment block, were fully rigged with explosives and wired up.Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village were told to vacate the premises by 7.30 a.m.

They will be allowed to return only after safety clearance from the officials is obtained. Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a massive cloud of dust. The Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six Special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels.

“Pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The quantity of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours,” said a technician, Umesh. The dust particles could affect people’s health for the next three to four days.

Therefore, specially children and the elderly people have been instructed to wear face masks.Soon after the Rs 800 crore plush illegal twin towers in Noida were demolished, Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based firm tasked with the job, said all went well, except for some damage to the ATS village wall.The boundary wall measuring around 12 metre of the ATS tower built nearby the Supertech twin towers was badly damaged. Project Manager Mayur Mehta said, “God is great.

Everything went all right. Nothing happened to Aster 2 but there has been some damage to the wall of ATS Village. Hundreds of employees of the company were working hard for this day since last eight months. Apart from the locals, the employees associated with the blast also celebrated. Vinay Singh, an assistant working with employee Chetan Dutta, told a news agency that the operation was completed successfully.

He said that their months of hard work have attained success. No loss of property or life has been reported during the demolition exercise. Sprinklers and smoke guns were used to reduce the effect of dust generated by the demolition of the building. Several dumpers had also been stationed near the demolished twin towers to carry away the debris of the demolished building.

After the demolition, Edifice Engineering team conducted an inspection to check whether other buildings were damaged. After the demolition exercise was completed, the NOIDA authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that the exercise was carried out according to plan. She added that the cleanup is being carried out, gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area while people will be allowed to enter the neighbouring societies after 6.30 p.m.

Later in the day, the Noida Authority CEO said the 10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS, was damaged after being hit by the debris. Nearly 500 police and traffic personnel were deployed around the twin towers to carry out the demolition exercise safely.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway remained shut between 2.15 p.m. and 2.45 p.m., while a no-fly zone was instated over the city for drones.The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would have left behind about 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to clear.

Taking precautionary measures, hospitals near Sector 93A have made preparations to render emergency medical services should the need arise. The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court.

The exercise was earlier supposed to start on 21 August but the court accepted the Noida Authority’s request and extended its date of demolition to 28 August. The top court had said that it was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company will carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court after the court found their construction on the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

The builder will bear the loss of Rs 17 Cr in demolishing this building.

NOIDA authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the exercise went off according to plan, though there was some damage to the boundary of a nearby society, ATS Village.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The SC had said that the date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a “bandwidth of seven days” between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.