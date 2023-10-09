Twenty-two teams with 462 players for the 3rd ‘Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League

Twenty-two teams, comprising of 21 players and with the total field totaling 462 players .will be seen in action in the 3rd Edition of the LLOYD Delhi Golf Club League to be played here from 12th October to 4th November .

The tournament will be played on a four-ball better ball Matchplay Format. The inaugural season in 2021 witnessed 18 teams compete while 20 teams competed in the 2022 edition of the League.

The 22 teams competing in the League are: The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies, Christie’s Golf, SwingKKings, Shiva, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds, The Pioneers, MMG Coca-Cola, 24 Secure Lions, TEEm EDC, Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive, Deutsche Motoren, Birdie Machine, Ardee Masters, Bliss Golfers, B i Luxury, Bharat Strikers, Golf Code, and Dayal Opticals, with the last three names coming on this year.

The League will be played in two stages – a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage. During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players). One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in a four ball better ball Matchplay format with all the players playing off 75% of their original handicaps.

The teams will get points for their wins. The 22 teams have been divided into 4 groups. After the Round Robin stage, top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Knock-out stage starting with the Quarter-finals. The Finals will be played on November 4, 2023

“Delhi Golf Club’s sole objective is promotion of Indian Golf and the way the League is structured it delivers on its key objectives of promoting talent and developing camaraderie between the members. The tremendous response received this year is a testament to its success” said Mr Raj Khanna, The Captain of Delhi Golf Club, while addressing the media on Monday.

“The League has been a wonderful addition to the club’s ecosystem. The competition is both tough and exciting and as a result players are working hard under the mentorship of top coaches and players. It’s a recipe for producing champions and we are grateful to both the Team Owners and Sponsors for making this happen at DGC ” added Amandeep Johl, the Coach and mentor of last year’s winning team – The A Team.