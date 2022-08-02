Tryst with Economic Destiny

Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru made the historic speech, “Tryst with Destiny,” to the constituent assembly in parliament on the eve of India’s Independence towards midnight on 14th August 1947, considered as one the greatest speeches of the 20th century. It was a kind of tryst with pivotal reforms 44 years later when on 24th July the then finance minister presented the landmark budget. Indian economy had remained fundamentally unchanged on the policy fronts for nearly 04 decades.It was only after 1985 that reforms found a place in policy-making. But the Indian economy was far away from a strong and resilient economy. And then came the unprecedented balance of payment crisis in 1991.

If 1947 saw India’s independence after nearly 100 years of freedom struggle 1991, in a sense, witnessed the independence of the Indian economy. By the beginning of the 1990s, India was reeling under double-digit inflation, a gross fiscal deficit of above 7.5 per cent of GDP, internal debt over 50 per cent of GDP and above all foreign exchange reserves were just enough to cover import bills of 15 days. And there was a new Govt at the Centre not with the kind of majority that most congress Govts had earlier. So, there was a kind of both political and economic crisis. Liberalization started with a dose of double devaluation; one of 7-9 per cent on 1st July and the second 11 per cent, though accidentally, on 3rd July. Then came the landmark Budget on 24th July 1991 and the rest is history.

It is worth recalling what the then Finance Minister Dr Mamohan Singh had said while presenting the Union Budget on 24th July 1991:

“I don’t minimize the difficulties that lie ahead on the long and arduous journey on which we have embarked. But as Victor Hugo once said, “no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come”. I suggest to this August house that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea. Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome.”

After decades of growing at a growth rate of 3.5 per cent, then known as the Hindu rate of growth, India took a few bold decisions that forever changed the path of the Indian economy and the country embarked upon a new journey. Thirty-one years later we are aiming at a $5 trillion economy and to be the fifth superpower economy on a permanent basis

Behind the transition of the Indian Economy, which we call liberalization, there were two pillars Narasimha Rao, the then Prime Minister and his Finance minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Both were by nature introverts and without a mass base. As stated above reforms started with a dose of devaluation to be followed by a series of policies which together used to be called LPG (liberalization, Privatization and globalization) reforms. The change was initially not welcomed by all; within and outside the then ruling dispensation.

31 years down the line; from a GDP of $512.92 billion in 1991 we have grown to a $3.3 trillion economy and are likely to be a $5 trillion economy before the end of the present decade for sure. Besides the average annual growth rate has been over 6 per cent post-1990s as against the Hindu rate of growth of 3.5 per cent in the previous 4 decades. Thanks to the increase in the share of the service sector and gradual reduction of the share of the agricultural sector which is heavily dependent on the vagaries of nature-monsoon, the growth rates have been less volatile post-1991. Similarly, the average annual rate of inflation post-reform era has been around 5 per cent. The gross fiscal deficit to GDP, another crucial economic barometer, too has been below 5.0 per cent all these years. On the external front although our import bill continues to provide causes for concern exports have come a long way and exceeded the $400 billion mark as of Mach 2022. The opening of the economy also makes it susceptible to external shocks. But we have successfully met the challenges of 1997 and that of 2008. The reforms also had a telling impact on India’s socio-economic fabric. We have some 15 per cent of people below the poverty line as of now as against 45 per cent 31 years before. There have been improvements in literacy rates, gross enrolment ratio and also in life expectancy.

However, the major criticism of the reforms is that it has widened the gap between the rich and poor. While the increase in the share of the service sector has its advantages in terms of less vulnerability and new employment opportunities the reduction in the share of agriculture has far-reaching consequences. Close to 40 per cent of the workforce are employed in the agriculture sector and nearly 60 per cent of our population depend on agriculture and allied activities for their livelihood. So,a reduction in share will certainly further widen the gap. Moreover, 65 per cent of our population living in some 63800 villages are directly, indirectly and emotionally connected with this sector. Besides the entry of the private sector into basic education and health sectors in a big way does not augur well with a socially and economically transitional economy such as ours. Although we developed the resilience to face the external shock of 1997 and 2008, we were not adequately prepared to face the onslaught of covid 2019, especially in the second phase. Life came to a standstill for millions of people.

Reforms must continue in all sectors, but we need to carry out our social commitments at the same time. They will not be contradictory but will be complimentary to each other. We need more infrastructural facilities; roads, railways, ports, airports, factories and the private sector can continue to play a big role there. At the same time, we need more irrigation projects for our farmlands, quality schools and primary health centres and it’s the Govt only which can make this available for the needy.





