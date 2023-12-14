Truck driver of Punjab descent flees to India after being jailed for 15 years in cocaine smuggling case in Canada

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old Sikh truck driver, Raj Kumar Mehmi, in British Columbia, Canada. He fled to India after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking. Mehmi, from Surrey, was convicted of smuggling 80 kg of cocaine into British Columbia through the Canada-US Pacific Highway border crossing.

An Interpol Red Notice is being sought for Mehmi’s location and provisional arrest pending extradition. He fled to India in October 2022 after boarding a flight from Vancouver, arriving in New Delhi the following day. Authorities warn against approaching him and advise contacting local police.

Mehmi was first arrested on November 6, 2017 by the British Columbia RCMP after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) discovered 80 sealed bricks of cocaine hidden inside a semi-trailer truck being driven, and owned by Mehmi.

At the time of this confiscation, the bulk street value of the cocaine was estimated at $3.2 million. Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), Mehmi was charged with Importation of a Controlled Substance, Section 6 (1) CDSA, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Section 5 (2) CDSA.

On September 6, 2022, a Supreme Court Judge found Mehmi guilty on both charges, and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for January 9, 2023. However, on October 11, 2022, Mehmi fled to India after boarding a flight from Vancouver, and arrived in New Delhi the following day, the RCMP said.