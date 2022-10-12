TRS opposes imposition of Hindi in educational institutes

After Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana has opposed the recommendations of a Parliamentary committee to make Hindi language the medium of instruction in higher educational institutions including IITs ending the compulsory English language question paper in the recruitment examinations.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who is also Minister for Industries for Telangana state government, took to Twitter to register their objections to the move, arguing that it was against the federal spirit of the constitution.

“India does not have a national language and Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs and Central government recruitments, the NDA Government is flouting the federal spirit. Indians should have a choice of language and we say ‘no’ to Hindi Imposition,” wrote Rao.

India does NOT have a National language & Hindi is one among the many official languages To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs & central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit Indians should have a choice of language & we say No to #HindiImposition pic.twitter.com/IwXDPNSoSO — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 12, 2022

Union Govt’s #HindiImposition move is an onslaught on India's cherished ideal, unity in diversity. It will disadvantage a vast majority of Indians in matters of education and employment. This callous move, an affront on cooperative federalism, has to be opposed unitedly. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan have already raised their voice against the recommendation regarding the official language committee of Parliament headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Stalin wrote to the Centre saying that it should not force “another language war” on the states and warned that the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be reduced to second class citizens in their own country by this policy, Vijayan sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

It is worth noting that all the three southern states opposing the Centre’s policy are ruled by non-BJP governments.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah heads the Parliamentary panel that has recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs, central universities and Kendriya Vidyalays in Hindi speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local languages. The recommendations are in line with the guidelines of the new National Education Policy (NEP). It also recommended that local languages should be given preference over English in all states. The committee submitted its recommendations to the President Draupadi Murmu last month.

This is not the first time KT Rama Rao has opposed the Centre on this issue. Earlier this year, when Amit Shah had said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not local languages, he had said the Centre was doing a great disservice to youngsters who have global aspirations and that the language hegemony will boomerang.