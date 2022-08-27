Trio accused of slaughtering bull arrested in Delhi after encounter

Three people accused of slaughtering a bull in the Prem Nagar area of the Rohini district have been arrested by the district police after a brief exchange of fire. During the encounter, the police managed to escape unhurt while two of the three accused got injured.

The encounter took place at around 2.30 am. Both the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the North Rohini Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini, Pranav Tayal said that the accused have been identified as Aman (22), Usman (22) and Aeti Alam Shah (19). All of them reside in different parts of Delhi. One pistol and four live cartridges along with one Swift car, one Scooty, injections, ropes and other items have been recovered from the accused.

The DCP said, “Secret information was received on August 26 at North Rohini Police Station that a few persons involved in cow slaughtering will come to Bhagya Vihar of Prem Nagar area. It was even stated that these accused are giving sedatives to a cow and will later on slaughter the animal.”

“Accordingly a raiding party was constituted with Sub Inspector Naveen, Head Constable Sandeep and along with others under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) North Rohini. The team reached Bhagya Vihar area near Chhath Puja Park at around 2.30 am, where they saw three persons indulging in slaughtering a bull,” said the DCP.

“On being asked by the police party, the accused persons whipped out their pistols and started firing on the police team, while trying to escape. In self defence, the police team also fired around 5 rounds and nabbed all the three accused,” said the police official, adding that two accused – Aman and Usman – sustained bullet injury during the encounter. An inquest into the incident has been initiated.