Tributes pour in for Lal Bahudur Shastri on his birth anniversary

From President Droupadi Murmu to Prime Minister Narendra and Rahul Gandhi, top leaders of the ruling and Opposition parties Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 119th birth anniversary. President Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited his Vijay Ghat memorial and paid floral tributes to Shastri.

VP Dhankhar said that Shastri was an embodiment of simplicity and his famous “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” slogan played a critical role in leading the country when it faced unprecedented challenges.

“Humble tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. He was an embodiment of simplicity, integrity and love for our motherland. His clarion call of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ reminds us of his critical role in leading Bharat at a time of unprecedented challenges,” Dhankhar wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi also remembered the former PM on his Jayanti and said that his simplicity, dedication to the nation will continue to inspire upcoming generations.

“…His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India’s progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India,” PM Modi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay his tributes to the former PM. In a post shared on X, Gandhi said, “Tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. With the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, he worked to empower the two big ascetic classes of the country. The path shown by Shastri ji inspires us to give every hardworking citizen of India their rights.”

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in UP’s Mughalsarai on 2 October 1904. He served as India’s second prime minister from 1964 to 1966 after Jawahar Lal Nehru’s demise. He previously served as the sixth home minister of India from 1961 to 1963 in Nehru Cabinet.