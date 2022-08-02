Tribal woman’s body carried on cot for post-mortem in MP

In a shocking incident that exposes apathy of our medical system which gives priority to the lucre, the body of a tribal woman was to be carried on a cot for post-mortem in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district. An ambulance was not made available to the family of the deceased.

Jagmati Pando died after being allegedly bitten by a poisonous insect in the forest area.

The incident was reported from a locality around 25 km away from district headquarters in Singrauli on Monday. Following her death, her family took the body for post-mortem on a cot as hearse vehicle was not available at the time.

However, apathy doesn’t end here. The family alleged that they had to wait for over 12 hours to get the post-mortem done.

In a similar incident on Monday, a man was forced to carry her mother’s body on bike in the absence of an ambulance from a government-run hospital in Shahdol district.

The man had to drive for over 50 km to take her mother’s body for cremation.