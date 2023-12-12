Tribal CM may prove a game changer for BJP in 2024 LS polls

Vishnu Deo Sai has made history as the first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to party sources, the BJP high command exclusively endorsed Sai for the chief minister’s post in Chhattisgarh.

Sai’s nomination was formally announced during a legislative party meeting in Raipur following the arrival of party observers from Delhi.

Choosing Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh’s chief minister could prove a game changer for the BJP. The bold move is a strategic masterstroke set to shake up the political scene in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources revealed that Sai was personally chosen by PM Modi and Amit Shah, sidelining other notable figures, including former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh, Member of Parliament Arun Sao, and Renuka Singh.

Political analysts say the decision aligns strategically with the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Jharkhand and Odisha. Experts suggest that by selecting Sai, the BJP is taking a substantial step towards integrating the tribal community into its ranks, potentially expanding its influence in tribal-dominated regions.

The BJP’s decision is not only pivotal for Chhattisgarh’s political dynamics but also indicative of a broader strategy aimed at consolidating support from tribal communities nationwide.

In Chhattisgarh, influential tribal leader Arvind Netam, who also served as a minister in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet, shared his insights with The Statesman. He remarked, “Since 1980, I have advocated for a tribal chief minister for contemporary Madhya Pradesh within the Congress party. Yet, Congress failed to provide leadership to the tribal community. The BJP’s decision to appoint a tribal chief minister in Chhattisgarh is poised to impact the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Odisha.”

Netam emphasised the significant Bhil tribal population in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra, noting the growing success of tribal leaders winning MLA seats in recent years. Acknowledging the BJP’s understanding of tribal awareness, he expressed hope that the new generation of BJP leaders will engage in more inclusive dialogues with the tribal community, fostering a lasting and positive relationship between the BJP and tribal society.

As the BJP gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the elevation of a tribal leader as the new chief minister underscores its commitment to foster inclusivity and broadening its appeal among diverse sections of the population.