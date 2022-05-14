Tremendous opportunities for youth in AI, data, blockchain soon:  Chandrasekhar

The Minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, ministry of electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Saturday said that the next 25 years are going to be of India’s youth and our economic progress, expansion, and leadership of innovation will be driven by the youth.

The minister said, “After the National Education Policy 2022, the entire focus is now on the students getting not just knowledge in terms of sciences, social sciences, curriculum, and education but also getting aptitude and skills; vocational education and skills are integrated into the curriculum. And this will help us succeed in our mission to uplift our youth in the global arena”.

The minister was speaking at the sixth edition of Manav Rachna Excellence Awards (MREA) 2022 in Faridabad. He further said, in 2014 an agreement was signed for manufacturing electronic products in India, now 6 lakh crore electronic goods are being manufactured here.

Right now India is exporting 10 billion dollar electronics products. In the coming four years India will export around 120 billion dollars in electronic goods and 400 billion dollars in electronic items will be manufactured in India, making India a tech-driven county in the next 25 years. He further said, “Despite the Covid pandemic, our country is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and even during Covid peak times we delivered around 200 crore vaccines to foreign countries and make India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the difficult time when the world was bracing to the worst pandemic.

In the meantime, India has also received the highest foreign direct investment in the world. As we all are celebrating 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), in the next 25 years it is going to be the country of the youth, who will drive the economy of India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is to make India’s youth self-independent, entrepreneurs in future.

The minister also pointed out that in 2000, he had asked a question to P Chidambaram then Finance Minister in Parliament that why 97 percent of the banking system of the country was borrowed by only nine families in India. Now around 100 semiconductors and 36,000 startups are not being started by families like Tata, Birla, or anyone with a political background.

It is being started by young entrepreneurs in India. So, in the next 25 years, India’s population will be tech-based. The minister said, “In the coming years there would be tremendous opportunities for the youths of India in the field of technology, Artificial Intelligence, data-based learning, blockchain, etc. As the world wants to pursue the next generation, India will play a crucial role to fulfil the dream of the youths. The government’s aim is signing a priority, shaping the future of Indian youth to modern India.”

He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is to have an integrated approach in the education sector so he is promoting local language in schooling so that the students do not face any hurdle to get the education in primary level education.MREA 2022 were bestowed across 12 stalwarts and achievers for their exceptional and path-breaking vision by the Minister in the presence of MREI president Prashant Bhalla and other dignitaries and veterans from the industry.