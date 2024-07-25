Travel agent arrested with accomplice for procuring fake immigration stamps

The Delhi Police arrested an agent for arranging fake immigration stamps with the intent to create fake travel history at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), the police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Sandeep, 39, a resident of Nilokheri, Haryana.

According to the police, a passenger, Kuldeep, arrived at the IGI Airport on the night of May 25 from China as a deportee passenger. During the scrutiny of his passport, the airport staff found a fake departure immigration stamp. Later, a case was registered against him.

During interrogation, Kuldeep revealed that he approached a travel agent named Akshay through his friend to arrange his visit to the US. They struck a deal according to which, he was to pay Akshay Rs 47 lakh after reaching his destination.

However, the agent arranged fake immigration stamps to create a fake travel history. So, he first went to Bangkok before heading for China from where he was deported back to India for failing to give a satisfactory answer to the queries of the immigration officer.

Based on the revelation, a Delhi Police team arrested Akshay and at his instance nabbed his associate Sandeep after multiple raids.

The arrested agent disclosed that during his stay in Japan, he came in contact with some agents who used to dupe gullible people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

An investigation into the matter is underway and efforts are on to unearth other such fake transport syndicates out to dupe people.