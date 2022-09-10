Trapped inside sewer hole, sweeper, guard die of toxic fumes

Two persons, including a security guard, died in the Mundka area of Outer Delhi while trying to clear a blockage in a sewer line. The incident is said to have occurred on Friday evening in which two more people fell seriously ill during an effort to rescue the duo trapped inside a sewer hole full of poisonous gases.

While the two men died inside the manhole, the two engaged in their rescue were rushed to a nearby hospital as they were feeling uneasy. They are still under treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Chandiliya (32), a private sweeper in the colony, and Ashok (28), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, who was working as a security guard at DDA Flats.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer Delhi Sameer Sharma informed that a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Mundka police station and an investigation is being initiated. The police are trying to identify the people responsible for the incident.

According to a police officer, information about the incident was received on September 9 evening from a caller who said that one person had fallen in a sewer hole. Immediately, a police team reached the spot located in a residential DDA Flats area, Highway Apartment, Pocket-D, Lok Nayak Puram, Bakkarwala, Mundka. At the spot, it was found that two people were lying unconscious inside a deep sewer hole.

As no fire brigade van arrived at the spot despite repeated calls made to the fire department a private JCB was called by the police and with the help of hammers tried to break open the sewer hole to retrieve the duo trapped inside, albeit unsuccessfully. Later, after the arrival of the fire tender, the ground around the main hole could be broken to take out the men trapped inside.

After their retrieval from the hellhole, both Rohit and Ashok were rushed to the Rathi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Initial inquiry revealed that the private sweeper of the society Rohit was called to clear sewer blockage in the society. As he went down the main sewer hole without taking any safety precautions he fell unconscious due to noxious fumes inside.

To rescue him, Ashok, a security guard at the society, rushed into the hole, but he too couldn’t withstand the toxic gases inside and fainted.

Later, two others, one, Nanhe Plumber, and an unknown person, went on to rescue them but started feeling uneasy due to the effect of the poisonous gases and were taken to the hospital.

A rescue operation had to be conducted for several hours by the local police and the fire department before eventually taking them both out and shifting them to the hospital where both of them were declared dead.

Investigation into the matter is on.