The Indian Railways has decided to start train services in Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday, for the first time after the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the news, posting: “Rail traffic is being resumed from tomorrow as the situation in Kashmir valley is normal. It is being started tomorrow by train journey between Srinagar – Baramulla. With the commencement of trains operations, the development of tourism and industries in Kashmir will increase at a more rapid pace.”

Train services in Kashmir valley were stopped ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The government on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the COnstitution that gave special status to the state and also bifurcated the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Sunday, Northern Railway Divisional Rail Manager Rajesh Agarwal took an inspection tour of safety and security issues by travelling in train from Budgam to Baramulla.

“After appropriate action and assurance by GRP, J&K regarding safe operation of train in Kashmir Valley between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar with effect from November 12,” an official said.