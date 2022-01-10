Traffic on snowbound Jammu-Srinagar highway restored after 3 days

Fresh landslides again on Monday halted vehicular traffic that had resumed after three days on the strategic Jammu–Srinagar highway. The highway was shut for the past three days because of snow and shooting stones.

The district administration of Ramban said that fresh landslides have occurred at Seri, Panthyal and Khooni Nallah halting traffic on both sides. Clearance of debris was underway.

However, the highway was later during the day opened for one way traffic.

Air services from Srinagar also resumed thereby helping stranded tourists return to their homes. Forty-one flights for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu and various other destinations were scheduled for today.

Senior Superintendent of Police, traffic-national highway, Shabir Ahmad Malik said clearance of debris at certain places on the highway was still going on to ensure smooth movement of traffic. The highway was closed since Friday after snow and landslides. More than 50 passenger vehicles were among the stranded traffic.

The Border Security Force (BSF) airlifted three patients from the snowbound Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara for medical attention.

A BSF spokesman said that on request of district administration Kupwara, BSF evacuated (Airlifted) Three civilian patients from the snow-bound Tangdhar Sector to district headquarters for medical attention amid the closure of the only road which passes through Sadhna Top.

“We always there to serve the ppl of Kashmir” I have given blanket orders to all officers & men under my command that never ever falter on

compassionate work, serving ppl of Kashmir & ensuring theirs well being is our first & foremost priority”, tweeted Raja Babu Singh, IG, BSF.

Meanwhile, National Conference and various other political parties have urged the administration in Kashmir valley to clear the snow and restore the road network in the districts and rectify the faulty electric supply in several areas of the valley.