Trader shot dead in Bihar

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot and killed a notable trader in Arrah, Bihar on Thursday.

Samir Jain, who owned an electric and home appliance store on Arrah’s Jail Road, was on his way to work when the assailants intercepted him in the midst of the market and opened fire on him indiscriminately.

According to the police, Jain was shot four times and was brought to the neighboring Sadar hospital.

Doctors referred him to PMCH Patna because his condition was critical, but he died on the way.

“We arrived on the scene right away and began our investigation. We’re also looking through the area’s CCTV footage for any clues regarding the perpetrators. We’re waiting for the family members who have passed away to make their statements “According to a police officer.

“According to preliminary assessment, the incident may have been tied to money extortion. Praful Jain, the deceased’s father, was a well-known Arrah dealer. His son, Samir Jain, was in charge of the business due to his father’s advanced age “he said.

(with inputs from IANS)