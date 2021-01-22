The farmers stir against the three contentious farm laws is expected to reach its zenith with the #FarmersParade alongside the Republic Day parade on January 26 when they wish to showcase the might of the “kisan” along with the “jawans”. For this they have been lining up tractors here sent from Punjab and other states in huge trolleys.

The farm agitation entered the 58th day on Friday as the farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal of suspension of the agri legislation for the time being following the 10th round of talks on Wednesday. Farmers have been demanding a complete roll back.

In the various trolleys parked at the Singhu border in Delhi, there are two tractors on each trolley ready to roll out and make the ‘Tractor rally’ an absolute grand affair.

On the other hand, the meeting of farmers organisations with the Delhi Police over the ‘Farmer parade’ announced earlier by them was inconclusive on Thursday.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said the police administration have urged the farmers to refrain from entering the national Capital in view of any disruption to the prestigious Republic Day parade on January 26.

Farmers are firm on holding their parade on Delhi’s Ring Road.

On the occasion of the Republic Day, lakhs of farmers from all over the country are set to march towards Delhi. Farmer leaders have promised to keep it peaceful.

The 11th round of talks between the Central government and farmer organisations are scheduled on Friday.

Earlier, the proposal put forth by the government of staying the Union farm laws for 18 months was rejected by the farmers.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha reiterated that the main demands of their agitation is a repeal of the three Central farm laws and fresh enactment of a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops for all farmers.