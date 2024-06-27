TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Three Kannur prison officials suspended over sentence remission recommendation

The LDF government in Kerala on Thursday suspended three Kannur Central Jail officials for seeking police reports on CPI-M workers serving life sentences in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, aiming to grant them special remission.

The suspended officials include Kannur Central Jail joint superintendent KS Sreejith, assistant superintendent Grade-I BG Arun, and assistant prison officer OV Raghunath. The orders were issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the Home Department portfolio.

The prison officials had sought the police report on the convicts of TP Chandrasekharan murder case, who are serving life imprisonment. Despite a court directive stating that they are not entitled to any leniency before completing a 20-year prison term, the officials included them in the list of inmates eligible for premature release.

The decision to suspend the prison officials was announced ahead of the Leader of the Opposition’s submission in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday.

The incident has embarrassed the state government, as the opposition raised the matter in the assembly. Vatakara MLA KK Rema, widow of TP Chandrsekharan, moved a notice on Tuesday seeking leave for an adjournment motion on the issue, which was turned down by Speaker AN Shamseer. Denying permission for the notice moved by KK Rema, the Speaker stated that no such move had taken place.

Responding to the Speaker’s decision, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan accused the Speaker of committing a shocking breach of parliamentary etiquette by endeavouring to reply for the government. He pointed out the impropriety in the Speaker responding to an issue on behalf of the government.

Satheesan alleged that the Speaker was scared to allow discussion on the issue. Despite VD Satheesan’s attempts to clarify his point, the Speaker didn’t permit him to speak and switched off his microphone. Angered by the Speaker’s actions, opposition legislators trooped to the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings, shouting slogans against the government. The Speaker hurried through the day’s business and adjourned the House for the day.

Later, speaking to media persons in the Assembly’s media room, VD Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that the conspiracy to repeal the sentence was a long and drawn-out process that commenced in 2018.

“The government had set the sentence remission process in fast motion. Denying it is a barefaced lie and challenge to the rule of law,” he said.

Satheesan blamed the state government, alleging preferential treatment for the convicts in TP murder case in jail. “These convicts are getting undue preference and five-star facilities even in the prison. It’s they who decide their menu. Rema had sought clarification on the parole details of these prisoners five months ago but to no avail. We understand that they have been blackmailing the CPM,” Satheesan said.

Satheesan said he’s in possession of a letter from the jail superintendent to the police commissioner seeking details of the prisoners — including the murder convicts — for early remission.